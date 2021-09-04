'Are you just going to sit there and say nothing?' - former WWE star recalls Vince McMahon yelling

Jeff Jarrett has recalled getting yelled at by Vince McMahon during his WWE days. The former WWE star claims he could not hear himself think and just froze after the WWE Chairman screamed in his ears.

In the buildup to SummerSlam 1999, where Jeff Jarrett took on D'Lo Brown, he was doing commentary to talk about the upcoming match. However, Vince McMahon was unhappy with what the former star was doing at the commentary table and yelled in the earpiece.

Speaking on his podcast, My World Podcast, Jeff Jarrett recalled the incident as he was reviewing SummerSlam 1999.

"One time he was screaming in my ear so loud I could not hear myself think, and I literally froze and didn't say anything. I could hear him say, 'Are you just going to sit there and say nothing?' It's not easy, but yes, he's in your ear. I don't remember specifically who was there, who wasn't there on this show. But yeah, that was a rough go of it." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

CM Punk on WWE's Vince McMahon yelling in his headset

Jeff Jarrett is not the only former WWE star to complain about Vince McMahon yelling in the headset. CM Punk recalled a similar incident a while back while he was doing commentary during his WWE days.

He said:

"Vince said 'We're going to have you do commentary until your ring ready,' and I was bummed because I didn't want to fly [because of injury]. And I remember the first night on commentary, Vince started yelling in my headset, and I elbowed Lawler. I wrote a note to him. I was like, 'which is the volume button?' And he pointed to it, and I turned it all the way down. When we took the headsets off after the show, I was like, 'Did you not know you could do that?' He's like, 'I mean, I knew I could do that. We're going to get yelled at.' Vince never said anything to me."

Former WWE Star CM Punk is now with AEW – after penning a deal last month. He is set to make his in-ring debut against Darby Allin this Sunday at AEW All Out.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas. Click here for more

Edited by Aashran Mahajan