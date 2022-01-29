Surprising update on Ronda Rousey's WWE future after Royal Rumble and how long she'll be around – Reports

The reports are all over the internet over the last few days about Ronda Rousey making her grand return at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. We now have another major update on the same, as well as her WWE future after the premium live event.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Ronda Rousey will indeed be returning at the Rumble, however, it's not known yet whether she'll enter the women's Rumble match or be featured in a post-match angle.

In a surprising update, Meltzer has reported that the plan is for Rousey to be a regular on SmackDown after Royal Rumble. However, she won't be wrestling SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 as the plan is still for her to face Becky Lynch. Meltzer added that Rousey is expected to work some shows on RAW as well, including the post-Royal Rumble episode:

"She's back. She's gonna be back as a regular on SmackDown. She'll probably do some shows on RAW. I think she's gonna be on RAW on Monday. That's kind of what's been hinted. The only thing I know is that she's not wrestling Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. So when I say SmackDown, that's probably the match everybody expects. I don't know the match. The match I was told was Becky Lynch. But her being back to appease FOX and go on SmackDown makes all the sense in the world." (1:32 - 2:08)

How long will Ronda Rousey be back in WWE?

Dave Meltzer also revealed that Ronda Rousey is expected to be with WWE for one year following her Royal Rumble return. While there are no clear specifications known about her deal, Meltzer noted that it's more than just a Rumble return followed by a WrestleMania match and then gone.

Ronda Rousey last wrestled for WWE in the main event of WrestleMania 35 as the RAW Women's Champion. She faced Becky Lynch and the then SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a triple threat "winner takes all" match. It was Becky Lynch who won the match and walked out as a dual champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Ronda Rousey return and win the 2022 women's Royal Rumble? Yes No 23 votes so far