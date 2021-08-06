5 current American WWE Superstars who are married to non-Americans

WWE Superstars deal with people from different countries daily. Some of the American superstars are even married to non-Americans.

Many non-American wrestlers have worked in WWE over the years. A few of them went into romantic relationships with some of their American colleagues. Charlotte Flair and Andrade are an example. While the Mexican wrestler was still in WWE, he fell in love with Flair. They recently got engaged.

Other American superstars also found love with non-Americans but outside of WWE. Two wrestlers owe meeting their spouses to the movie industry. Both of them met their significant others while filming movies in a foreign country.

Today, five current American WWE Superstars are married to non-Americans.

#5. WWE Superstars The Miz & Maryse

The Miz (American) married Maryse (Canadian)

The Miz, who was born in Ohio, competed on Tough Enough in 2004 before making his WWE main roster debut nearly two years later. That same year, The Miz hosted the WWE Diva Search competition. One of the Diva Search contestants was a Canadian woman called Maryse Ouellet.

"Maryse and I met in 2006 when I was hosting a WWE Diva search and she was a contestant. She was picked, but we didn't start dating then. About a year later we started talking after one of the Raw events. I was like, 'Man if only I could get a girl like this. One of these days I will get a girl like this and I will be so happy.' And I did!" The Miz told Cosmopolitan.

Underrated #SDLive moment: Miz and Maryse with the dueling headbobs pic.twitter.com/XjrWRM1mzO — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) September 19, 2018

According to Maryse, The Miz was "mean" to her at first because she did not speak English. However, they eventually fell in love and got married in February 2014. They now have two children.

Following the Diva Search competition, Maryse signed a contract with WWE. She went on to become a two-time Divas Champion. The Miz also went on to become one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars in history. He is a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

I’ve always been a massive fan of The Miz but when Maryse joined him in 2016... he became a different animal.



She added so so much to his character, both of them were tremendous. pic.twitter.com/iRjf7ySgYS — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) May 25, 2020

The Miz and Maryse now have their own reality show, Miz and Mrs, airing on the USA Network. The show gives viewers an in-depth look into the life of the famous WWE couple.

