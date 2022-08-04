Top 9 richest WWE Superstars on the roster in 2022

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, the new Chairwoman and Co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has become the richest person in WWE. According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Billion Dollar Princess has a net worth of $150 million.

Stephanie's husband, Triple H, who now holds the positions of Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Creative, also has a net worth of $150 million.

While Stephanie and Triple H are no longer active in-ring competitors, several currently active superstars are also on the Richest Wrestlers in the World list. Their net worth varies between seven and 80 million dollars.

Here are the top nine richest WWE Superstars on the roster in 2022.

#9. Sheamus

Sheamus is currently active on SmackDown

In 2007, Sheamus officially joined Vince McMahon's company after competing for several years on the European independent circuit. Over the past decade and a half, the Brawling Brute has been an active competitor in WWE. He's won several titles during that time, including four world championships.

Over the past few years, the Irish superstar has also appeared in a few movies and television shows, including Assault of Darkness and Royal Pains.

The current SmackDown star comes in at number nine on this list with a net worth of $7 million.

Sheamus recently squared off against Drew McIntyre on SmackDown for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. Despite the match being contested under the whimsical Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook stipulation, he lost to the Scottish Warrior.

#8. Randy Orton

Randy Orton is currently out of action due to a back injury

Although he did not initially plan to become a wrestler, Randy Orton gave wrestling a shot after getting discharged from the United States Marine Corps. He joined WWE in 2001 and has been an active superstar ever since. Over the past few years, The Viper has also starred in a few movies, including 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded and Changeland.

The 14-time world champion is currently one of the biggest names on the roster. The Viper is also one of the wealthiest superstars on the current roster, with a net worth of $7 million.

Orton last competed in May when he and his RK-Bro partner Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team titles to The Usos on SmackDown. The 42-year-old is currently out of action due to a back injury. According to reports, the company does not expect The Viper to return before the end of 2022.

#7. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins recently defeated Montez Ford on RAW

After wrestling for several years on the independent circuit, Seth Rollins signed with Vince McMahon's company in 2010. He then spent two years in developmental, during which he became the first-ever NXT Champion, before making his debut on the main roster in 2012 as a member of The Shield.

Over the past decade, Rollins has been one of the top superstars on the current roster. He is now a four-time world champion. The 36-year-old has also appeared in a few movies, including Like a Boss and Armed Response.

The Visionary is currently the seventh richest active in-ring performer in WWE, with a net worth of $9 million.

Rollins is currently on the RAW roster. Last Monday, the former Universal Champion defeated Montez Ford.

#6. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Like his former Shield partner Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns joined Vince McMahon's company in 2010 and spent two years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2012.

The Tribal Chief is now the face of the company. He is also the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The 37-year-old recently exceeded 700 days as Universal Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam last Saturday.

In addition to being a WWE Superstar, Reigns has participated in a few movies, including Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw alongside his cousin Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock).

While many fans might think Reigns could be the wealthiest current WWE Superstar, he is not. Instead, he comes in at number six on this list, with a net worth of $12 million.

The Tribal Chief has recently transitioned into a part-time superstar instead of a full-time one. However, he will defend his title against Drew McIntyre next month at Clash at the Castle.

#5 & #4. The Miz and Maryse

After joining Vince McMahon's company following his participation in the 2004 Tough Enough competition, The Miz hosted the 2006 Diva Search competition, in which Maryse participated. Although the former Divas Champion thought The Miz was initially mean to her, the two later hit it off and started dating. The couple married in 2014 and now have two children together.

Over the past few years, The Miz and Maryse have starred in several films produced by WWE Studios. The It Couple also have their own reality show, Miz and Mrs.

Meanwhile, the former Divas Champion is also a realtor and has other projects away from wrestling and television.

The Miz and his wife are currently among the wealthiest superstars on the roster. Both have a net worth of $14 million.

While Maryse is no longer an active competitor, she is still under contract with WWE, mainly working as a valet for her husband. She was recently at ringside when he lost to Logan Paul at SummerSlam.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Edge vowed to destroy The Judgment Day

In the mid-1990s, Edge joined Vince McMahon's company. He spent nearly a decade and a half as a regular competitor, winning several titles, including 11 world championships. However, The Rated R Superstar retired in 2011 due to injury.

During his time away from the ring, the 48-year-old pursued an acting career. He has appeared in several movies and television shows, including Haven and Vikings.

In 2020, Edge came out of retirement and made his long-awaited return to in-ring action, participating in the Royal Rumble Match. In addition to being one of the most experienced superstars on the current roster, The Rated R Superstar is also the third wealthiest active in-ring competitor in WWE. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $14 million.

After being thrown out of his own group, The Judgment Day, Edge disappeared from WWE television for a few weeks. However, he returned last Saturday at SummerSlam to attack his former stable, helping The Mysterios defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Last Monday on RAW, The Rated R Superstar vowed to destroy the group he created.

#2. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is the second wealthiest superstar on the current roster

After joining Vince McMahon's company in 2000, Brock Lesnar spent two years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2002. The then-Next Big Thing won the WWE Championship three times before leaving the company in 2004 to pursue other options.

The 45-year-old later joined UFC, where he competed for several years, during which he won the Heavyweight title once. In 2012, The Beast Incarnate finally returned to WWE. He is currently a part-time in-ring performer.

The former WWE Champion is the second wealthiest superstar on this list. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $25 million.

Last Saturday, Lesnar squared off against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite destroying the ring with a tractor and delivering F-5s to Theory and Paul Heyman, Lesnar failed to defeat The Tribal Chief, who emerged victorious with the help of his cousins, The Usos.

#1. John Cena

John Cena is the wealthiest active superstar

In 2001, John Cena signed a contract with WWE. Over the next decade and a half, he competed regularly and became the face of the company. The Leader of the Cenation even won 16 world titles, tying Ric Flair's historic record.

Over the past few years, the 45-year-old has transitioned into a part-time wrestler as he decided to pursue an acting career. The former WWE Champion has now become a Hollywood star. He played significant roles in famous movies like F9 and The Suicide Squad. Cena also currently stars in his own television series, Peacemaker, for which he reportedly received a salary of $500,000 for its first season.

The Leader of the Cenation also reportedly receives a salary of $8.5 million from WWE. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cena is currently the richest superstar on the roster, with a net worth of $80 million. Only Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Rock, and Vince McMahon exceed him on the list of the world's wealthiest wrestlers. However, these four names are no longer active competitors.

Cena last competed a year ago when he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match at the 2021 SummerSlam premium live event. However, he made an appearance on Monday Night RAW in June to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far