10 superstars who dated several WWE women

A few WWE Superstars have dated several of their female colleagues over the past few years.

Several wrestlers have found love inside the WWE locker room. Montez Ford, for example, first met Bianca Belair at the WWE Performance Center. They fell in love and dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2018.

While Ford only dated Belair, other superstars have had romantic relationships with several WWE women. Although some of these relationships ended after only a few months, others lasted for several years.

Today, after dating two or more female wrestlers, a few of these WWE Superstars have finally found their significant others.

Here are ten superstars who dated several WWE women.

#10. Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) joined WWE in 2005. A decade later, he started a romantic relationship with former WWE Superstar Emma. The couple dated for nearly a year before breaking up in 2016.

In January 2017, the former United States Champion began dating Chelsea Green. The couple first met outside Vince McMahon's company. While Cardona was a WWE Superstar, Green was competing in IMPACT Wrestling.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cardona revealed that Cody Rhodes and his wife were the ones who set them up.

"You're single. Why don't you guys... I'm like... I don't want to date a wrestler. Been there, done that, doesn't work out. No way. And then they said, 'she likes Disney.' Oh, she likes Disney... ok. So, I did the typical slide into the DMs and I think the first thing was, you like Disney. We went on a date, like two weeks later. She tried avoiding me but I finally got through," he said.

In 2018, Green left IMPACT Wrestling to join her then-boyfriend in WWE. Two years later, WWE released the former Intercontinental Champion from his contract. In April 2021, the company also released Green.

Cardona and Green are currently active in IMPACT Wrestling. They also recently tied the knot after two years of engagement.

#9. Former WWE Superstar John Morrison

John Morrison participated in the 2002 Tough Enough, where he first met Melina. The two remained friends for nearly two years before they started dating. The couple then had an on-off relationship for 11 years, during which they worked together in WWE as part of MNM.

In 2011, Morrison and Melina left WWE and started competing in other promotions. Four years after their WWE departure, the couple officially split. After breaking up with Melina in 2015, Morrison met and fell in love with Taya Valkyrie (FKA Franky Monet) while working in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Morrison and Valkyrie dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2018. A year later, the former Intercontinental Champion returned to WWE. His wife also followed in his footsteps, joining Vince McMahon's company in February 2021. Nevertheless, WWE released the couple from their contracts last November.

Following their WWE release, Morrison and Valkyrie recently returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

