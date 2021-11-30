5 women WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has reportedly dated in real-life

Dolph Ziggler has dated several women in the past few years, including a few fellow WWE Superstars.

Ziggler is one of the veteran wrestlers on the WWE roster today. He joined the company in 2004. In the past 17 years, the former Intercontinental Champion had a few flings and relationships with several women in real life.

The list of The Showoff's ex-girlfriends includes a few former and current WWE Superstars. He has also dated an actress and an internet personality. While Ziggler rarely talks about his romantic relationships, some of the women he dated have opened up about their experiences with the current RAW Superstar.

Here are five women WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has reportedly dated in real-life.

#5. Dolph Ziggler dated WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

During his early days in WWE, Dolph Ziggler dated Nikki Bella. The couple kicked off their relationship around 2008 after reportedly meeting at WWE's former developmental brand FCW.

Nikki opened up about her relationship with a fellow wrestler she referred to as "Brad" in The Bella Twins' book Incomparable. However, many believe she was talking about Ziggler.

"Our relationship was casual, and I certainly had no claims on him, but it drove me crazy anyway. It was the first time that I had been with a guy who wasn’t clamoring to lock me down. It drove me batshit crazy. It made me obsessed with him. The problem with that sort of imbalance is that it never really gives you a chance to assess the relationship, or your compatibility, on stable ground. You spend so much energy trying to get something that you think you want, that is just a little out of reach, that you don’t have a chance to actually judge whether you want the thing in the first place," she wrote.

According to Nikki, she ended her relationship with "Brad" a few years later because he cheated on her with another WWE Superstar. Despite their breakup, the former Divas Champion stated that they are still friends.

During an episode of Total Divas, Ziggler told Nikki that he still had feelings for her despite her being in a relationship with John Cena at the time. He also asked the WWE Hall of Famer to return to him. He offered to marry her and give her kids, the things Cena was reluctant to do. The Showoff then tried to kiss Nikki, but she recoiled.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun