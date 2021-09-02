5 Former WWE Superstars who are unrecognizable now

WWE Superstars are only in the spotlight for a short period. However, many remain household names for years to come.

Several former WWE Superstars have had different career paths and started families after their exit from the company. This means that some of the stars who left WWE in the early 2000s (more than two decades ago from now) have had a complete change in appearance.

The following list looks at just five former WWE Superstars who are now unrecognizable when compared to their on-screen persona back in the day.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Sunny

Sunny then and now pic.twitter.com/NvPFDoSCdn — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 6, 2021

Sunny became a household name following her three-year stint in WWE that ended back in 1998. After brief stints in ECW and WCW, Sunny went on to make a name for herself on the Independent Circuit.

Throughout her time in WWE, Sunny was known for her "Girl Next Door" image, which was a stark contrast to Sable. The latter was dominating the Women's Division at the time.

After leaving WWE, fans continued to follow Sunny and she was able to make several one-off appearances for the company in the following years. Sunny's most recent WWE appearance came on April 2nd, 2011. The entire women's division inducted her into WWE's Hall of Fame.

It's been more than two decades since Sunny left WWE and the former star has obviously changed over the years. The Hall of Famer has gone through many personal struggles but the latest reports suggest that the 'Original Diva' is finally back on track.

That being said, comparing images of Sunny in the late 1990s to the present day makes the star somewhat unrecognizable. While fans still fondly remember Sunny, Tammy Lynn Sytch is no longer the same woman that the WWE Universe recalls.

Sytch played a character on WWE TV for three years, a character that has gone on to define her for the rest of her life.

