5 WWE Superstars who have dated people more famous than them

WWE Superstars are considered celebrities and have a huge fanbase. However, some wrestlers have dated people more famous than them.

While many wrestlers have dated colleagues, a few WWE Superstars have had romances with singers and actors more famous than them, including two Oscar winners. Others also dated famous athletes.

The romantic relationships between WWE Superstars and these celebrities were not always successful. Although some relationships led to marriages, others ended prematurely.

If you were a rock star chef like Robert Irvine, you could land a female wrestler like Gail Kim too! pic.twitter.com/EAdh3sR2uA — Mike Manos (@ECURadioGuy) May 3, 2015

Here are five WWE Superstars who have dated people more famous than them.

#5. WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler - Amy Schumer

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler and Amy Schumer

Dolph Ziggler is well-known to the WWE Universe, having spent over 15 years in the company. He is an accomplished wrestler who has won many Championships, including the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship, and Intercontinental Title. He once dated a person who is more famous than him.

Ziggler briefly dated actress Amy Schumer in 2012. Schumer is a famous writer, actress, and producer. She has won many awards, including a Primetime Emmy. She has been nominated for a Grammy and a Golden Globe. The 40-year-old actress has over ten million followers on Instagram, while Ziggler has nearly three million.

The relationship between Ziggler and Schumer lasted only for a few months. The actress revealed on The Howard Stern Show that they broke up because their intimate relationship was "too athletic."

After their break-up, Schumer moved on and dated comedian Anthony Jeselnik for a short period before getting into a relationship with chef Chris Fischer, whom she married in 2018.

Edited by Daniel Wood