Dana Brooke warns Mandy Rose against dating Dolph Ziggler

Mandy Rose is set to support Dolph Ziggler against Otis at WrestleMania 36

Dana Brooke previously dated her SmackDown colleague in real life

Credit: @ashasebera_danabrooke (Instagram) / WWE.com

Dana Brooke has taken to Instagram to tell Mandy Rose that she should leave Dolph Ziggler and pursue a relationship with Otis instead.

Following this week’s announcement that he will go one-on-one with Otis at WrestleMania 36, Ziggler reassured Rose in a backstage segment on SmackDown that he is not fighting over her “like some sort of prize” ahead of his match with the Heavy Machinery member.

As you can see in the screenshot below, he then posted a short video of him pressing his finger against Rose’s nose, to which she replied, “Love when u do that! Boop!”

Brooke, who used to date Ziggler in real life, responded with a warning to Rose that the two-time Heavyweight Champion “recycles that on everyone” and she is “just as dumb for falling for it”.

Dolph Ziggler's Instagram post

WWE WrestleMania 36: Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis

Otis was originally due to go on a date with Mandy Rose on the Valentine’s Day episode of SmackDown. However, after he received a text informing him that his date would be late, he arrived at the restaurant to find her sitting across a table from Dolph Ziggler.

Since then, Ziggler has repeatedly mocked Otis in backstage segments and during matches on SmackDown, while Rose has denied sending a text saying she would not be on time.

The identity of the person who sent the text is still unknown, but Otis’ tag partner Tucker insists he had nothing to do with it.