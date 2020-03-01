Tucker addresses Heavy Machinery break-up speculation

Tucker advised Otis to stop thinking about Mandy Rose

Heavy Machinery member Tucker has taken to Twitter to address speculation from WWE fans that he is the person who sabotaged Otis’ date with Mandy Rose.

The Valentine’s Day episode of SmackDown was supposed to feature a date between Otis and Rose, but “The Golden Goddess” spent the evening with Dolph Ziggler instead after claiming that Otis sent her a text to cancel their date.

This week’s SmackDown saw Tucker advise Otis to “let Mandy go” and accept that she chose Ziggler over him, which prompted the @WWEonFOX Twitter account to tweet, “Everyone needs a friend like Tucker.”

However, the WWE Universe seemingly felt a different way, as dozens of fans replied by predicting that Tucker sent the text to Rose and that Heavy Machinery is on the verge of breaking up.

Tucker has now responded by denying that he is a bad friend, adding that he will “always” have Otis’ back.

Can’t believe people think I’m a bad friend because I don’t want the best guy I know to have heart messed with 🤷🏻‍♂️



My brother @otiswwe knows I got his back; always.#BlueCollarSolid for life ✊🏼 https://t.co/OM8Z0Mlv2a — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) February 29, 2020

What’s next for Heavy Machinery?

During this week’s backstage segment, Tucker told Otis that, as of next week, he should focus on people who would never choose Dolph Ziggler over him – the WWE Universe.

Otis agreed with his tag team partner, which suggests that one or both members of Heavy Machinery will be involved in a match next week on SmackDown.