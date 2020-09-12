5 Current WWE stars who dated wrestlers from NXT

Several WWE stars are currently in relationships with a partner they met while working for the company. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford met while training together at the Performance Center and eventually got married.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch also met while working with WWE, as well as several other stars who didn't make it down the aisle.

Many of these relationships came together during these stars' time working closely or even as part of the same teams. Sometimes, the entire relationship changes when one of the stars is promoted to the main roster.

Many of these relationships were unable to make it after one person left NXT and the other was left behind. Here are just five recent WWE relationships that didn't make it out of NXT.

#5. WWE's Seth Rollins and Zahra Schreiber

Rollins and Schreiber dated ahead of Zahra's WWE release in 2015

Zahra Schreiber debuted as the sister of "Hacker" Solomon Crowe on NXT back in the summer of 2015, but the star had already gained attention from the WWE Universe following her relationship with Seth Rollins.

The couple made headlines as part of a scandal when photos leaked online. This led many fans to look up Schrieber's social media and find some images that were deemed offensive and inappropriate.

As a result, WWE released Schrieber. Rollins sustained an injury just a few months later. When the former WWE Champion returned May 2016, he was single.

Rollins has since moved on to a relationship with fellow RAW Superstar Becky Lynch. The couple announced back in May that they were expecting their first child together, who is due in December. The COVID-19 pandemic has also forced the couple to postpone their wedding, which would've taken place earlier this year.