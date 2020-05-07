Good friends of his set them up, to begin with (Image court: Chelsea Green)

Do things happen for a reason? Zack Ryder seems to think so as he sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet as he discussed his career in WWE, his release from the company, and a possible return to WWE.

Zack Ryder also discussed his personal life with his current fiance Chelsea Green and revealed that a couple of old friends set them up in the first place.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes set Zack Ryder on a date with his future fiance

Ryder revealed that when Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes were in IMPACT Wrestling, they met up for dinner and said that there was a girl who was single. Zack Ryder said:

"You're single. Why don't you guys...I'm like...I don't want to date a wrestler. Been there, done that, doesn't work out. No way. And then they said, 'she likes Disney.' Oh, she likes Disney...ok. So, I did the typical slide into the DMs and I think the first thing was, you like Disney. We went on a date, like two weeks later. She tried avoiding me but I finally got through."

You can find the segment at 47:00 in the video below

Seemingly, it was Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes who set the whole thing up as well as Zack Ryder living in Orlando, Florida. Sometimes, big things have small beginnings.