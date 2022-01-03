5 recently married WWE couples with the biggest age gaps

Over the past two years, many former and current WWE Superstars have tied the knot and several are currently happily married to much younger spouses. The age difference between The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool, for example, is 15 years. Meanwhile, Jerry Lawler is 39 years older than his wife, Lauryn McBride.

A few other WWE Superstars have also recently followed in these wrestlers' footsteps, marrying their much younger partners. The age gap between these newly married couples varies between six and 20 years.

Here are five recently married WWE couples with the biggest age gaps.

#5. Former WWE Superstars Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green (6 years)

Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) joined WWE in 2005 and spent nearly a decade and a half in the company before leaving in 2020. Chelsea Green also worked in WWE for a few years between 2018 and 2021. However, the couple met outside Vince McMahon's company.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2020, Cardona disclosed that AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi set him up with Green a few years ago.

"You're single. Why don't you guys... I'm like... I don't want to date a wrestler. Been there, done that, doesn't work out. No way. And then they said, 'she likes Disney.' Oh, she likes Disney... ok. So, I did the typical slide into the DMs and I think the first thing was, you like Disney. We went on a date, like two weeks later. She tried avoiding me but I finally got through," he said.

The couple started dating in 2017. At the time, Cardona was still in WWE while Green competed in IMPACT Wrestling. In April 2019, the two former WWE Superstars announced their engagement.

The current Impact Wrestling stars tied the knot on December 31, 2021. Cardona is now 36 years old. He is six years older than Green, who is 30.

