Britt Baker superkicks former WWE star at Matt Cardona's wedding

At the wedding of Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, Britt Baker delivered a Superkick to former WWE Superstar Brian Myers fka Curt Hawkins.

Wedding bells were in the air as the long-awaited wedding of Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green took place as the pair tied the knot. But considering this was a 'wrestling wedding,' shenanigans are always afoot.

While this was a real wedding, it didn't stop Brian Myers from gesturing to his mouth asking Britt Baker for dental advice. Instead, Britt Baker gave him a superkick while guests clapped at the obvious jokingly attack. On Instagram, Myers wrote:

"Just trying to get some free dental advice from @realbrittbaker"

While traditional weddings have their share of 'silly fun,' when the bride and groom are both wrestlers and have friends like Britt Baker, it seems apt that superkicks and other wrestling maneuvers make an appearance as well.

With that said, a special congratulations to both Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green on their nuptials from everyone here at Sportskeeda.

Britt Baker will defend the AEW Women's Championship against Riho

While Britt Baker took a page out of her boyfriend's book and delivered a superkick at her friend's wedding, she will need that and more when she defends the AEW Womens' Championship against Riho on a new Saturday Night Special Event, Battle of the Belts.

This new AEW event is something Tony Khan is very passionate about and will allow 'Big Championship' matches to take place on a Saturday Night, which Khan says is when people love to watch wrestling:

"It's a one hour show. It's a one hour event, so I can't put every belt on the line. It's a great chance on a Saturday night to expand the reach of AEW by giving the fans great championship matches on a Saturday night, which is a night people love watching wrestling, especially for a big event. There is going to be big championship matches. I'm very excited about it." (H/T: Fightful)

While it's unclear what the other match on the card is, it will possibly include Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Title. With that said, the fans will be interested in watching how Britt Baker fares in her title defense against Riho at Battle of the Belts.

