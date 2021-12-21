Tony Khan provides a major update regarding AEW's upcoming special show

Tony Khan has provided a major update regarding AEW: Battle Of The Belts. He confirmed that the upcoming special would last 60 minutes.

Starting January 5, 2022, AEW Dynamite will move to TBS while Rampage remains on TNT. The company will also produce special events for the former on Saturday quarterly. Battle of the Belts is the first of four planned specials.

Judging by the name, many fans assumed that all AEW titles would be on the line at the event. During a recent appearance on Culture State, Tony Khan disclosed that Battle Of The Belts would be an hour-long show. Hence, they won't be able to put every title up for grabs.

However, the AEW boss is optimistic that the Battle of the Belts will be an excellent opportunity to expand the company, as it will feature big championship matches on a Saturday night.

"It's a one hour show. It's a one hour event, so I can't put every belt on the line. It's a great chance on a Saturday night to expand the reach of AEW by giving the fans great championship matches on a Saturday night, which is a night people love watching wrestling, especially for a big event. There is going to be big championship matches. I'm very excited about it," said Tony Khan. (H/T: Fightful)

Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women's Championship at Battle Of The Belts

AEW recently confirmed that Dr. Britt Baker will be defending her Women's Championship at Battle Of The Belts. The reigning women's champion will put her title on the line against arch-rival Riho.

In a previous episode of AEW Rampage, Riho scored a clean pinfall victory over Britt Baker in a Black Friday Deal Match. In doing so, the inaugural AEW Women's Champion earned herself another shot at the title.

AEW will host the Battle of the Belts on January 8, airing live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. It will be interesting to see if the reigning AEW World Champion, Hangman Adam Page, or TNT Champion Sammy Guevera will defend their titles at the show or not.

