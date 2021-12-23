5 things you may not know about John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh's relationship

John Cena is a pro wrestling legend and a famous movie star. However, the WWE Universe knows very little about his private life.

The Leader of the Cenation has had several romances over the past two decades. He has even dated a few WWE Superstars, including Victoria and Mickie James. He was also engaged to Nikki Bella before they called off their engagement a month before their wedding.

The 16-time World Champion was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau between 2009 and 2012. Eight years following their divorce, Cena married for the second time.

Many fans do not know much about the former WWE Champion's relationship with his current wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. However, Cena has revealed a few things about his marriage to the Canadian engineer in the past few months.

Here are five things you may not know about John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh's relationship.

#5. John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh met on a movie set

John Cena first met his wife Shay Shariatzadeh while filming his movie Playing With Fire in her home country, Canada. The former WWE Champion reportedly fell in love with Shariatzadeh at first sight.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Leader of the Cenation revealed that Playing with Fire will always have a special place in his heart because he got to meet someone special.

"What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special," he said.

John Cena has become a bonafide movie star in the past few years. The 44-year-old has starred in a few famous movies, including F9: The Fast Saga alongside Vin Diesel, The Suicide Squad alongside Margot Robbie and Idris Elba, and Daddy's Home 2 alongside Mel Gibson. Meanwhile, Cena's wife currently works as a Program Manager at Microsoft.

