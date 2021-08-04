John Cena wasn't able to tie the knot with Nikki Bella as the couple called off their engagement in 2018. They parted ways and Nikki Bella went on to become a mother while John Cena eventually got married.

So when did John Cena get married? According to PWInsider, and later confirmed by E!Online, John Cena tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh on October 12th, 2020 after a year-and-a-half together.

Fans were first made aware of their relationship when John Cena was spotted with her in her hometown of Vancouver, Canada. John Cena was filming the comedy Playing With Fire and that's where he met Shariatzadeh.

They were spotted walking the red carpet together as a couple in late 2019, which is when things seemingly became official. John Cena told Entertainment Tonight that it was a special experience overall:

"It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date," he told Entertainment Tonight. "What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."

John Cena's wife Shay Shariatzadeh isn't from an entertainment or show business background. In fact, she's an engineer who is a product manager in the video security industry. Her mother is a surgeon and according to E!Online, Shariatzadeh has an unbreakable relationship with her.

How John Cena's wife made him change his perspective

It seems as though Cena's relationship with Shariatzadeh has made him change his views about a lot of things. While he seemed skeptical about marriage in the past after his first divorce, he has changed his mind.

Even with kids, John Cena seems to have a new approach. The biggest source of tension and disagreement between John Cena and Nikki Bella was about having kids. Cena has always been focused and committed to his career, which meant that he had no time to take care of a child.

In an interview with The US Sun, John Cena said:

"I'm a little bit older, a bit wiser. I'm realizing there is life and life exists and it's beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we'll see."

For now, John Cena will focus on his Hollywood career. Fast & Furious 9 turned out to be a huge role for him and it may increase his star power in Hollywood. Unlike WWE, where he spent a decade on top, he still has a lot to prove in Hollywood. He is set to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

