5 current WWE Superstars John Cena has never faced but should

Only a few WWE Superstars on the current roster have ever faced John Cena. But, they should.

The Leader of the Cenation is arguably the greatest superstar in WWE history. Cena was the face of WWE for many years before recently becoming a part-timer. Over the past few years, the 16-time World Champion has faced almost every active superstar in the WWE locker room.

Despite this, a few new wrestlers have found their way to the main roster in the past few months. Some of these superstars have previously teamed up with the former WWE Champion. Nevertheless, they have never faced him. Having a match against Cena now seems like an interesting idea for some of these WWE Superstars for different reasons.

Here are five current WWE Superstars John Cena has never faced but should.

#5. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

Jay Reddick @runninjay Main event was exactly what you want. After a LOT of teases, Cena gets the hot tag and goes wild. He and Priest hit double finishers to send the crowd home not just happy, but thrilled #WWERaw Main event was exactly what you want. After a LOT of teases, Cena gets the hot tag and goes wild. He and Priest hit double finishers to send the crowd home not just happy, but thrilled #WWERaw https://t.co/lu7i6z4T7h

Damian Priest has been one of the rising stars of Monday Night RAW since his main roster debut earlier this year. He gave an eye-catching performance in the Royal Rumble match before teaming up with Bad Bunny to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania. The 39-year-old then captured the United States Championship at SummerSlam after defeating Sheamus.

Since becoming United States Champion, Priest has defeated several former world champions, including Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, and Jinder Mahal, on televised and untelevised shows. He has also been a fighting champion, defending his title over 20 times on weekly shows, live events, and pay-per-views.

After proving his ability to hold the prestigious United States title, having a good match against John Cena could take Priest's career to the next level to prove he is main-event material.

The United States Champion has previously teamed up with Cena in a dark match on RAW. They defeated Jinder Mahal and Veer last August. In an interview with Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Priest disclosed how he felt teaming up with the Leader of the Cenation.

"Yeah I guess it was like one of those things where I was just thinking, How did I get here?! ... Forget about all the success that he has had in this business. Then he is also like a mega star in Hollywood now. I mean, my life is like, it’s more than I dreamed of and I am so, so humbled by it and appreciative of everything. But yeah, John Cena! Wild life man!" he said.

Powerbomb Productions @PowerbombPROD Orlando #WWERAW Dark Match: John Cena and Damian Priest vs Jinder Mahal and Veer Orlando #WWERAW Dark Match: John Cena and Damian Priest vs Jinder Mahal and Veer https://t.co/MmNZgUEU0t

Priest recently teamed up with Finn Balor to face Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on the December 13 episode of RAW. However, they lost the bout.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Roxanne Smith