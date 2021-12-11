“That’s a scary looking dude” - Austin Theory on his dream rivalry in WWE

WWE RAW's Austin Theory has picked a few superstars on NXT with whom he would like to have a long-term rivalry.

Theory recently joined the red brand from NXT, and his run on the main roster is going smoothly. Not only did he get a WWE Championship match against Big E, but he's also involved in a program with none other than 'The Chairman' Vince McMahon.

During a recent interaction with Alternative Sport, Austin Theory was asked who he could see himself having a major long-term feud with, such as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena, and Randy Orton. He brought up NXT star Carmelo Hayes and Harland.

"Man that's a good one, because I think the first place, my mind goes to is the future," said Theory. "You've got a lot of guys, you know, like, you got Carmelo Hayes, somebody that just made a huge impact just coming in. I think that's definitely somebody that, I knew even on the independence scene. I don't even really see him anymore, but he's somebody that's just taken off, and kind of really put the stamp on NXT 2.0, So I definitely think, my top would probably be Carmelo Hayes. But of course, you got guys that follow and are very interested in Harland, He looks, he looks crazy man. That is a scary looking dude."

Austin White @austintheory1 Dream it then go Live it 🚀 Dream it then go Live it 🚀 https://t.co/9LkwnQOVmB

Austin Theory on his WrestleMania goals

Austin Theory made his WrestleMania debut last year when he teamed up with Angel Garza to take on Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Titles. He recently represented Team RAW in the men's elimination match at Survivor Series.

When asked about his WrestleMania goals, Theory stated that he wouldn't mind challenging for any title in the company, and he's prepared for whatever comes his way.

"I think for myself, I love going at a steady pace and being prepared for every time I'm pushed forward to a situation," said Austin Theory. "I think a United States Championship match would be cool, Intercontinental Championship match, WWE Championship match, I think for Austin Theory, it's not about how everybody else sees things. Like, 'Oh the Universal Title is the biggest match.' 'Oh the United States Title is not as big.' I think every match on WrestleMania stands alone for itself. So I think anything that I do on that show, it'll just be great. So I can't really pin point a certain thing because I think everything that you can do at WrestleMania is great, so let's just see what happens. I'll definitely be prepared for it, whatever it is."

Austin Theory also revealed that he would like to retire 16-time world champion, John Cena, at WrestleMania.

