Top RAW Superstar says teaming up with John Cena was wild [Exclusive] 

Sixteen-time world champion John Cena made his return to WWE last month at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Since his return, he has appeared on multiple episodes of SmackDown Live and an episode of RAW, but he hasn't wrestled a single match on live TV.

The Leader of Cenation was present backstage on the August 10th edition of Monday Night RAW. He did not appear on TV but he was involved in a dark match after the show went off-air.

He teamed up with Damian Priest in a winning effort against Jinder Mahal and Veer.

Orlando #WWERAW Dark Match: John Cena and Damian Priest vs Jinder Mahal and Veer pic.twitter.com/MmNZgUEU0t — Powerbomb Productions (@PowerbombPROD) August 10, 2021

In an interview with Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Archer of Infamy spoke about how he felt teaming up John Cena. He added that it was like a dream and it was wild.

“Yeah I guess it was like one of those things where I was just thinking, How did I get here?! What’s happening?! You know Cena is like, talking to me, he’s hugging me. You know, I don’t know. I was like, are we friends now? Like what’s happening . It’s John Cena, this guy. Forget about all the success that he has had in this business. Then he is also like a mega star in Hollywood now. I mean, my life is like, it’s more than I dreamed of and I am so, so humbled by it and appreciative of everything. But yeah, John Cena! Wild life man!", said Priest.

John Cena and Damian Priest attempt to make history at SummerSlam

John Cena is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Currently tied with Ric Flair's record of most world titles (16), Cena will be looking to pull out all the stops to secure a record Seventeenth title.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief raised the stakes of the match by claiming to leave WWE if he lost. It will be interesting to see who walks out of SummerSlam with the title.

Damian Priest is set to challenge Sheamus for the United States championship, where if he wins, he will be only the second person in WWE to have won both the NXT North American Championship and US Championship, after Ricochet.

Do you think John Cena will capture his seventeenth world championship? Do you think Damian Priest will dethrone Sheamus? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

