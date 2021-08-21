Roman Reigns raises the stakes for his SummerSlam match against John Cena

Roman Reigns has shocked the WWE Universe by declaring what he will do if he loses to John Cena at SummerSlam.

In the build-up to the mega event, the two superstars had verbal back-and-forths for weeks, with each dropping insults at the other.

However, on SmackDown Live tonight, Reigns raised the stakes of the match to a new level by putting his WWE career on the line. The Head of the Table said he will either walk out of SummerSlam as Universal Champion or leave WWE altogether.

Different than anyone before. Levels above anyone else or anything in this industry. #AcknowledgeMe pic.twitter.com/6mUDHkaiyX — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 8, 2021

Can Roman Reigns stop Cena from becoming a 17-time WWE Champion?

Roman Reigns is the second longest-reigning Universal Champion. He has beaten almost everyone on the SmackDown roster, from Hall of Famer Edge to Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, and Cesaro. He had some strong words for Cena when he returned.

"The only two constants in the @WWE Universe. They all come back. They all acknowledge me. Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB", Reigns Tweeted.

The last time Reigns faced Cena was at No Mercy in 2017 where he emerged victorious even after being hit with four Attitude Adjustments. The Tribal Chief does have an upper hand over The Leader of the Cenation.

But Cena can never be counted out. He's currently tied with Ric Flair for most world championships (16). But his record against Reigns, coupled with his poor record at SummerSlam, doesn't provide much encouragement.

However, Cena has always brought his A-game to the fore whenever his back is against the wall. It will be interesting to see who walks out of SummerSlam as Universal Champion.

