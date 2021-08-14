5 Outcomes for Roman Reigns vs. John Cena at WWE SummerSlam - Match decision reversed?

Roman Reigns and John Cena opened SmackDown this week and there couldn't be a better way to hype up their upcoming match at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

John Cena proved why he's one of the best promos in the world, throwing one fiery line after another. Roman Reigns was the perfect dance partner, much more equipped for such a segment than he was a few years ago. This is a match with two big stars, and there's no way to tell how this match will play out.

Here are 5 potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs. John Cena at SummerSlam 2021. Be sure to let us know how you'd like this match to play out in the comments below.

#5 John Cena defeats Roman Reigns clean

It would be unlike John Cena to return to the company, defeat Roman Reigns clean and leave with the Universal Championship. This would be a very unpopular decision, but it could also ensure that the title is held by a mainstream Hollywood star. For John Cena to carry the title to say Comic Cons, or DC Universe appearances, or even interviews, would bring a lot of new eyeballs to the product.

Would it diminish all the hard work that's been put into Roman Reigns over the last few months? The answer is yes, but it would also be a loss to John Cena, who is arguably the greatest of all time. A loss to Cena does not really derail your momentum unless you are Bray Wyatt or Rusev.

Roman Reigns will be just fine. That said, this may not be the best-case scenario, especially with the way that things stand right now.

