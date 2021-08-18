Seth Rollins reacts to John Cena's 'Dean Ambrose' comment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins was the subject of a recent John Cena promo, where Dean Ambrose was also mentioned! We caught up with the WWE Superstar himself to ask him his thoughts about the promo ahead of SummerSlam 2021.

You can check out Seth Rollins' reaction by clicking on the video below. Rollins admitted that he had a chuckle about the situation, but confessed that John Cena, at times, likes to cross the line!

For those that haven't kept track of things, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose were once a member of the most dominant WWE faction of the modern era, The Shield. Dean Ambrose now performs as Jon Moxley in AEW.

This is why the WWE Universe was stunned when John Cena referenced Ambrose during his promo segment with Roman Reigns on SmackDown last week!

What did Seth Rollins think of John Cena's promo?

This is not the first time John Cena has said something that stunned the world heading into a big match, something Seth Rollins is certainly aware of:

"(Laughs) I had a good chuckle about it." Rollins said. "John likes to cross some lines occasionally if you look at his history of promos in the ring, especially his face-to-face promos heading into big matches. He likes to cross the line."

Seth Rollins understands that John Cena had to use an explosive promo of this nature to get the audience hyped!

"He's gotta do his thing," Rollins continied. "He wants to use my mouth to fit his narrative. And that's fine. He can do that. That's his prerogative. I would do the same thing if I was in his position with his name. That's the nature of the business. That's how we sell tickets. And that's how we get people like you talking. So, I appreciate the question but I'm the only one who has Seth Rollins' fate in his hands, so to speak."

Seth Rollins takes on Edge at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against John Cena.

