Jeff Hardy announces first public appearances since WWE release

Following his WWE release last week, Jeff Hardy announced an upcoming tour that begins in a couple of days. It will be his first public appearance since the incident that led to his exit from WWE.

Hardy was sent home after failing to complete a match during a live event. He was released a few days later after reportedly refusing WWE's offer of rehab. His brother, Matt, has given a positive update regarding his condition on Twitch. Jeff appears to be in a good place, which is great news.

The AEW star uploaded a couple of 'Matt Fact' videos from his Twitch channel to YouTube, which also featured The Charismatic Enigma. In one of them, the Hardys briefly discussed Twitch and the possibility of Jeff joining the platform, before announcing his upcoming concert and meet & greet tour:

“I want to say thank you (to Jeff) for being part of this Matt Fact. I’m going to start doing these and putting them on my Twitch stream and I think you would dig a Twitch stream nowadays. Maybe something with your art, maybe something with your paintings, whatever, it is very artsy," Matt Hardy said. "But I just want to take a moment and let you tell everybody you have some big concerts coming up, right?”

Jeff Hardy then announced the following dates for his concert and meet & greet tour. Tickets for these shows are currently available.

Thursday, December 16th at Miramar Theatre in Milwaukee, WI

Friday, December 17th at Bub City in Rosemont, IL

Saturday, December 18th at Dusty Boots Saloon in Rockford, IL

Sunday, December 19th at XBK Live in Des Moines, IA

Jeff noted that he is "super excited" to sing some original music and meet people at the shows.

Will Jeff Hardy join AEW following his WWE release?

Jeff Hardy is fortunately in a good place after WWE released him, which has fuelled speculation over his wrestling future. Matt Hardy has teased a reunion with his brother, speaking about how he was the architect behind The Hardy Boyz in another 'Matt Fact' video before Jeff made a cameo.

The former WWE Champion has a 90-day non-compete clause following his release, after which he may end up joining his brother.

