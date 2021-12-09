×
Jeff Hardy released by WWE after being sent home last week - Reports

Jeff Hardy may no longer be with WWE
Divesh Merani
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Dec 09, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Rumors

WWE has reportedly released Jeff Hardy from his contract, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. This comes less than a week after he was sent home following a "rough night" at a live event in Texas.

Fightful has learned WWE has released Jeff Hardy

The Charismatic Enigma teamed up with Drew McIntyre and King Woods to take on The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match, during which he disappeared into the crowd and did not return post-match. Matt Hardy did reveal that Jeff is doing okay during a live stream.

Sapp also reported that WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, likely for the issues he had during the live event last weekend. The three-time WWE World Champion did not accept the help which led to his release.

I've heard WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, and it was not accepted. Here's to hoping things get better for him.

Although the reasoning is completely different, Jeff Hardy is the latest name to join WWE's multitude of released stars in 2021. Some of the biggest names include Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Keith Lee.

Jeff Hardy's WWE comeback lasted 4 years

Jeff Hardy returned to WWE after eight years away at WrestleMania 33, alongside his brother Matt. The two won the RAW Tag Team Championship that night. The Charismatic Enigma would go on to win more gold in WWE over the next few years.

Hardy won the United States Championship in April 2018 and the Intercontinental Championship in August 2020. He was seemingly being primed for a Universal Title shot against Roman Reigns on SmackDown before being released.

We at Sportskeeda wish Jeff Hardy the absolute best in whatever he is going through.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
