It's time for Bobby Lashley to re-take RAW

It's pretty clear what Bobby Lashley's New Year's resolution is going to be: Regain the WWE Championship.

Bobby Lashley, the most dominant force on the RAW roster, made a statement this week as he battled his way into a four-way fight for the gold. He'll face Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and current titleholder Big E at WWE Day 1 on New Year's Day.

After stepping into the background a bit while Big E made the rounds as the RAW kingpin, it looks like now might be the time to put The All Mighty back in the driver's seat for the Monday Night program.

Bobby Lashley blasted through all barriers to earn a title shot on WWE Day 1

Bobby Lashley looked like he was being fitted for more gold this week when he went through all three of his fellow competitors in one night.

The stage was set when WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville offered Lashley the opportunity - on the condition that he could defeat Kevin Owens, Rollins and the Powerhouse of Positivity in three individual matches.

The former champion stood tall at the end of the evening and it appears he has the most momentum right now, as we are less than three weeks away from Day 1.

If WWE wants to pull the trigger on another Bobby Lashley title run, Day 1 is the perfect time and opportunity

There's no doubting that Big E has done a terrific job as WWE Champion, probably even better than many had originally expected. But the true franchise player of the red brand is Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty represents a lot of the same things that Roman Reigns does as the WWE Universal Champion over on Smackdown. He's a huge, unstoppable, blue chip athlete.

He can dominate on a moment's notice, and he always gets a reaction from the crowd. While he can't completely match Reigns' overall star power, he can definitely equal him in intensity.

Starting off the new year with Lashley carrying the RAW banner could set the stage for many possibilities heading into WrestleMania season. Especially if they continue to book the powerhouse in an unstoppable manner.

Owens may already have one foot out the door, and Rollins makes for a better, annoying antagonist than the top guy on the show. Big E has had his run, and while credible, it hasn't been off the charts or groundbreaking.

That leaves The All Mighty.

Forget about the top hat and sash. Just put the WWE Championship on Lashley on January 1st, and ring in the New Year right.

