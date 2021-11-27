Adam Pearce has done a great job in his role as a WWE Authority Figure

WWE producer Adam Pearce has pretty much done it all in professional wrestling.

A former five-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, the man they call 'Scrap Iron' is one of the most well-rounded performers and minds in the industry today.

Pearce first broke into wrestling in 1996, following a decorated career as a multi-sport athlete in high school. In his formative years, he even made some dark match appearances for WWE.

He then honed his skills to the point of near perfection, eventually winning the domed globe belt. Throughout his five title reigns, he carried the National Wrestling Alliance banner during some pretty tough times. They had just severed their relationship with Total Non-Stop Action and were on the ropes once again.

Adam Pearce stands tall in his multiple roles with WWE today

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP True leaders don’t care about being in charge.



They take care of those that are in their charge. True leaders don’t care about being in charge.They take care of those that are in their charge. https://t.co/eMqbb4JYxw

Scrap Iron is now one of the more compelling characters on WWE television, as an authority figure alongside his cohort, Sonya Deville. The duo have an almost 'Jekyll and Hyde' type of symbiosis, as you never know if they are going to be heelish or do what's right.

But Pearce is much more than a performer. He has also been a producer, trainer, and coach backstage for WWE.

Which makes sense.

During his in-ring career, Pearce was known as a 'toolbox guy' — someone who had the tools to work with anyone. So it's not surprising that he has now become a Swiss Army Knife for WWE. In his 25-year career, he's always been known for being versatile.

Pearce is now caught in the middle of the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar feud

On this week's SmackDown, Pearce uttered some famous last words when he said he "doubted" that Brock Lesnar's suspension would be lifted after the latter's recent, destructive actions.

Part of that destruction included The Beast Incarnate delivering an F-5 to Pearce himself.

Late in the show, Kayla Braxton was in the ring, interviewing Sami Zayn, when she got the word to announce that Lesnar's suspension had been lifted. So now it will be incredibly interesting to see how this all plays out for Pearce when Brock makes his return to SmackDown next week.

It's almost ironic that someone who was once known as one of the best all-around workers in the world would eventually find fame as a supporting character. He's an example of what makes professional wrestling so unique; you never know how or when someone will find their torch and run with it.

During his in-ring career, Adam Pearce didn't get nearly as much exposure as he should have. But that's all changed now, and Scrap Iron is all polished up and shining in the biggest spotlight of his life.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think of Adam Pearce's tenure as an authority figure on WWE programming? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry