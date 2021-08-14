5 things we learned from WWE Superstar Riddle's Sportskeeda interview

WWE Superstar Riddle is one of the fastest rising stars on Monday Night RAW right now.

The former WWE United States Champion has slowly won fans over with his unique attitude and demeanor on Monday Nights. Riddle has been particularly entertaining in his unique tag team with legendary WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

Known as R-K-Bro, the duo have become one of the most popular tag teams on the WWE roster. This is despite Randy Orton dropping Riddle with an RKO during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Riddle recently sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta to discuss various topics in the world of WWE and his current professional wrestling career.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from Riddle's Sportskeeda interview.

#5 Riddle reveals what it was like to share the ring with John Cena on WWE Monday Night RAW

Riddle with John Cena

John Cena surprised fans when he made his long-awaited WWE return at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in July.

The following night on Monday Night RAW, John Cena returned to the red brand for the first time in several years. After cutting a promo, Cena was joined in the ring by Riddle. The two WWE stars then conducted a "bro-off" before Riddle competed in his scheduled match on RAW.

Riddle explained that he originally didn't see eye to eye with Cena. However, he has now won over the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion:

"John Cena's pretty cool. Originally we didn't see eye to eye, he didn't really understand what a bro was. Now he gets it, we're bros."

Riddle also shared a funny story about his tag team partner Randy Orton explaining to him how much of a big moment sharing a ring with John Cena was for his career:

"Randy hit me up and he goes 'I dont know if you know this kid, but John Cena just gave you the rub' and I was like 'yeah I know what the rub is Randy.' Randy talks to me like I dont know what wrestling is sometimes, I have to be like 'randy I've wrestled on the indies, I've been in WWE for a couple of years. Not at you're level, for sure Randy but at the same time I kind of know what I'm doing. I know what the rub is, I know what Cena did right there but cool" said Riddle

Riddle continued to express his gratitude to John Cena for going out of his way to have this moment with him on Monday Night RAW too:

"I was very excited about that, John doesn't have to and didn't have to do that and he went out of his way to make it part of the show and then we did it. So it made me happy."

