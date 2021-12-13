5 Matches The Undertaker could have had at WrestleMania 38 if he wasn't retired 

For years, fans complained that The Undertaker was way past his prime and that he should step away from the ring. Now that he is no longer an active performer, his absence has made many a fan miss his charisma, his presence, and his outright dominance.

It makes one wonder about the potential matchups he could have had at WrestleMania 38. There are so many individuals who could have benefited from a match with The Undertaker. Tussling with The Phenom at WrestleMania is still the ultimate destination for any sports entertainer.

Here are five matches that The Undertaker could have potentially competed in at WrestleMania 38. If you wish to suggest a dream match as well, feel free to do so in the comments below.

#5 The Undertaker vs. Seth Rollins

The consensus is that, at some level, Seth Rollins is channeling the over-the-top nature of The Joker. If there is a Batman equivalent in WWE, it has to be The Undertaker, the dark figure committed to fighting evil. A battle between these two top stars at WrestleMania 38 would have been one for the ages.

In the last few years, Seth Rollins may have garnered an 'unsafe' reputation, but even Sting, someone he retired, called Rollins the best he ever stepped in the ring with.

The Undertaker, at this stage of his career, would need someone to bump around for him, and there's nobody that fits the bill better than Rollins. Plus, this is one of the bigger WrestleMania matches that 'Taker didn't have before he called it quits!

Even though Seth Rollins has been a part of some notable feuds in the past, one has to believe he's lost a step or two in momentum. This match at WrestleMania 38 would have been the best way to build him back up again.

Edited by Alan John