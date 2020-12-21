Drew McIntyre has grown in importance in WWE in 2020, but many expected him to be a key player in the company a decade ago after he was handpicked by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to be "The Chosen One". McIntyre recently revealed that WWE had plans for him to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.

WrestleMania 26, held in 2010, signaled the end of the career of Shawn Michaels, who faced The Undertaker in a Streak vs Career match. Drew McIntyre was climbing up the WWE ladder then and was picked to be the next big thing in WWE.

While speaking to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions, Drew McIntyre said that he was told by Shawn Michaels that he was to face The Undertaker at the The Show of Shows in 2010.

"That’s what I heard (about facing The Undertaker), after the fact. I wasn’t told directly. It was supposed to build to a match with ‘Taker, I was always told. But I heard you know basically from Shawn, afterwards, I got to spend some time with Shawn, work with Shawn but that was the plan and then obviously Mania had the great Shawn and Taker match, the retirement match. But if I had that match at the time, it wouldn’t have been what it could have been, should have been," said Drew McIntyre. (H/T WrestleZone)

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels faced each other at WrestleMania 2

Drew McIntyre, though, said that he wouldn't have been ready for a clash with The Phenom at WrestleMania a decade ago. He revealed that things went downhill for him in WWE after that WrestleMania, mostly because of his mother's illness. Drew McIntyre stated that his personal and professional life wasn't going according to plan in that time period.

Drew McIntyre's first stint in WWE

McIntyre debuted on the main roster early in his career in 2007 and then honed his craft in FCW before returning to the main roster. He won the Intercontinental Championship, but his career slid downwards after a while which is when he was thrown into the 3MB group, which he also spoke about on the Broken Skull Sessions.

Drew McIntyre was finally released by WWE in 2014, but he returned in 2017 and has had a solid run so far.