Drew McIntyre has made the most of 2020, winning the WWE Championship on two occasions and finally delivering on the promising of being Vince McMahon's "Chosen One". The Scotsman recently spoke about the 3MB faction and how he felt right at the start that it wasn't going to work.

3MB was a faction that McIntyre was in which had future WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater. The faction lasted just two years with McIntyre and Mahal being released in 2014 by WWE.

Drew McIntyre was a recent guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, where he revealed that 3MB was Vince McMahon's idea and that it was "dead on arrival".

"It (3MB) was dead on arrival. Vince (McMahon) had the idea for it, he was going to give Heath (Slater) a group cause he was putting over all the legends and started suggesting guys who would make sense. You know, the personality that would fit in, so everyone's like maybe a Fandango - he's got a quirky personality - Ambrose is quirky as hell. These are guys that maybe would fit in with Heath there. Vince was like, 'no, no - Jinder and Drew.' But, they're so serious, '(Vince) exactly, I want to see a different side of their personality, see what they've got.' He wanted to bring something out of us so he put us... with Heath and Jinder they told in the backstage area, like in a hallway or something this was the plan, they were fine with it. From what I gather, they drew straws who was gonna tell Drew, walked me to the stands way up high, just in case I kicked off and beat someone's a*s and sat me down and explained it to me," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre stated that he wanted to do something in WWE then and agreed to doing it even though it was not something he was looking for. He said that he was angry at not being higher up the card but that he couldn't be trusted at the time because of where he was at in his life personally.

Drew McIntyre's second stint in WWE

Drew McIntyre rejoined WWE in 2017 and has had a much better stint, winning the NXT Championship, as well as the WWE Championship twice. He has transformed himself not just physically, but also with his ability on the mic and the charisma that he portrays on screen.