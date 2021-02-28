5 WWE couples that broke up after appearing on Total Divas

Total Divas has been going on for over nine seasons now. On the show, fans have seen WWE Superstars' personal sides, especially the female stars and their partners.

There are always ups and downs in Superstars' personal lives, and Total Divas has helped the WWE Universe connect with them a lot more. Some couples are still going strong, while a few have even gotten married.

Unfortunately, that is not the case for all, though. A few WWE couples have broken up either on Total Divas or after appearing on the show. Here are five couples who broke up after appearing on Total Divas.

#5 - Former WWE champions Nikki Bella and John Cena

Starting with the most famous breakup in Total Divas' history, Nikki Bella and John Cena. The one-time IT couple in WWE was one of the show's main attractions. Unfortunately for them, their breakup also caught the same number of eyes, if not more.

Rumors suggest John Cena and Nikki Bella started dating back in 2012 and they got engaged in 2017 at WWE WrestleMania. However, things did not last long after the engagement. The couple split a year later on Total Divas as Cena did not want to have kids in the future.

PEOPLE magazine (via Republic) managed to get some inside details on the breakup. An unnamed source claimed the break-up was mainly due to John Cena putting himself first. The report read:

"John Cena talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what's important, and that it was her (Nikki Bella). But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he's always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always."

Nikki Bella is now engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, and the couple is set to tie the knot in November this year. The American TV personality and the WWE Superstar have a child together, Matteo, born in July 2020.

As for John Cena, reports suggest he married Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in October 2020. WFLA posted a video of the couple taking selfies with their marriage license.