John Cena and 4 richest WWE stars in 2021

Several WWE Superstars have millions of dollars, but who is the richest in 2021?

Many WWE Superstars have multi-million dollar contracts. Brock Lesnar, for example, earns 12 million dollars annually and is the highest-paid current WWE Superstar. Meanwhile, some wrestlers have other sources of income, too.

A few WWE Superstars have made it big in Hollywood in the past few years. Besides what they earned from WWE throughout their career, they have made millions of dollars from the movie industry. Some of these wrestlers have also invested in projects outside the wrestling business.

Here are the five richest WWE Superstars in 2021.

#5. WWE legend John Cena

John Cena officially signed with WWE in 2001 and made his debut a year later. In the following years, The Leader of the Cenation became the face of WWE. Although he had to wait two years to capture his first title, the United States Championship, Cena later won most major titles in WWE. He is currently a 16-time World Champion.

In the past few years, Cena has become a bonafide movie star. The transition also meant that he became a part-time WWE Superstar and a full-time Hollywood actor. The 44-year-old has starred in a few famous movies, including F9: The Fast Saga alongside Vin Diesel and The Suicide Squad alongside Margot Robbie and Idris Elba.

Although he is now a part-timer, the 16-time World Champion is the second-highest-paid WWE Superstar after Brock Lesnar with an annual salary of eight and a half million dollars.

Cena's salary in Hollywood has also increased drastically in the past decade. According to some sources, his salary for The Marine was only 280 thousand dollars. However, he earned two and a half million dollars for starring in the 2015 movie Trainwreck alongside Amy Schumer.

Cena has several other sources of income. The 16-time World Champion has released a series of children’s books and has become a best-selling author. He also has several big-money deals with brands like Subway and Gillette. In addition to all this, Cena also invests in property.

Today, Cena is the fifth richest WWE Superstar. As of 2021, his net worth stands at 60 million dollars.

