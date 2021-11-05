5 former/current WWE Superstars who had backstage confrontations with Brock Lesnar

Throughout the past two decades, Brock Lesnar has got into a few backstage confrontations with some WWE Superstars.

The Beast Incarnate has been a top star since debuting on Monday Night RAW in March 2002. Lesnar was one of the youngest wrestlers on the roster back then. Nonetheless, he squared off against legends like Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and The Undertaker.

The 44-year-old didn't just go head-to-head with several top WWE Superstars inside the squared circle but also backstage. Despite his impressive wrestling abilities, Lesnar has always been a polarizing figure in WWE due to his personality. Throughout his WWE career, he got into a few backstage confrontations with his colleagues. He even had heated backstage arguments with The Chairman himself, Vince McMahon.

Here are five former/current WWE Superstars who had backstage confrontations with Brock Lesnar.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho

At SummerSlam in 2016, Brock Lesnar went one-on-one with Randy Orton. The match had a dramatic ending. The Beast Incarnate removed his gloves before viciously attacking The Viper with brutal elbow strikes and punches, leaving Orton bleeding in the middle of the ring. The referee announced Lesnar's victory via TKO.

Chris Jericho was one of the WWE locker room leaders at the time, and he was unpleased with how Lesnar and Orton's match ended. He voiced his frustration backstage and demanded answers about the finish of that match. Y2J's actions caught the eye of Lesnar, who dared the former WWE Champion to take action if he was unhappy.

Jericho then had a heated confrontation with Lesnar. It nearly got physical between the two superstars before Vince McMahon and Triple H interfered and ended the situation. Earlier this year, Jericho spoke about going head-to-head with The Beast Incarnate backstage after SummerSlam 2016 in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"When you get into that moment, it is what it is. You either go for it, or you put your tail between your legs and hide, and I’ve never been that type of guy. I’m more of the type to die with boots on. So I’ve had my issues and shoots with MMA guys before, like that one with Brock Lesnar, and I survived by the skin of my teeth," he said.

Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho have never faced each other in WWE. In 2018, the two wrestlers were going to square off in a match. However, Vince McMahon decided to cancel the bout.

