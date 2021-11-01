5 then vs. now dream matches for Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is an undisputed legend. The Beast Incarnate burst onto the scene of every combat arena he has stepped into.

Brock Lesnar, a legitimate once-in-a-lifetime sporting phenomenon, brings a big-fight feel every time he's in the ring.

A great match can help put talent on the map, but a great match against Lesnar is a surefire way of cementing yourself in WWE.

Fans today are aware of the predetermined format of wrestling, but Brock is a legitimate fighter who has held gold in UFC.

The Beast burst onto the scene in WWE and UFC as quickly as he dominated the NCAA. He's a fast achiever and a genuine conqueror. Lesnar has amassed a high-profile list of scalps and still has plenty of dream matches awaiting.

But some dream matches were never realized. Here are some legends who escaped the grasp of Brock Lesnar.

#5. Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Savage

Brock Lesnar, without a doubt, could've been an innovative villain for the likes of Randy Savage.

Savage had the charisma of Hulk Hogan but with the better in-ring ability and a penchant for telling a convincing story.

All it took for Savage to produce magic was an enemy to foil. Lesnar would've fit the bill perfectly. A powerhouse villain, he would've allowed Savage to assume the role of the passionate underdog.

Lesnar would've made it look like Savage bit off more than he can chew. Savage and Lesnar would've been a story of overcoming sheer dominance and savagery.

Randy Savage used to present fairytales in the ring and tell stories that gripped fans. Brock Lesnar would've been the perfect villain for Randy Savage.

Edited by Abhinav Singh