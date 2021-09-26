5 WWE/AEW Superstars who have dual citizenship

Several WWE/AEW Superstars have moved from their native countries to reside in others in the past few years. A few of them now have dual citizenship.

Having dual citizenship means being a citizen of two countries simultaneously, sharing the rights and responsibilities of citizenship in each country. While some countries force their citizens to relinquish their citizenship if they want to obtain another, other countries do not.

The United States, for example, allows dual citizenship. In the past years, some former and current non-American WWE/AEW Superstars have obtained U.S. citizenship. A few American wrestlers have also become citizens of other countries.

WWE legend The Rock is an example. The 49-year-old is American by birthright. However, he also became a Canadian citizen in 2009 in honor of his heritage stemming from his Canadian father.

Here are five current WWE/AEW Superstars who have dual citizenship.

#5. WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is American by birthright. He was born in Webster, South Dakota, in 1977. However, a few years ago, he obtained another citizenship.

The 44-year-old owns a farm in Saskatchewan, Canada. A few years ago, Lesnar moved from the United States to live on his farm. Before he moved, he revealed why living in Saskatchewan was better for his family.

"I grew up on a farm. I love the country. I like the wildlife. I like everything that Saskatchewan has to offer," Lesnar said during an event in Canada in 2013. "I just want to raise my kids on the farm and have them grow up learning how to work on the farm and building that strong work ethic, just like I did," Lesnar added.

In 2013, Lesnar said that he would like to obtain Canadian citizenship despite criticizing Canadian health care earlier. A few years later, he became a Canadian citizen, obtaining dual citizenship.

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Why is Brock Lesnar representing Canada at UFC 200? "It's simple. I live there." Why is Brock Lesnar representing Canada at UFC 200? "It's simple. I live there." https://t.co/ONTwFRacYL

Five years ago, the former WWE Champion decided to represent his adopted country at UFC 200. Lesnar explained why he chose to represent Canada instead of the United States during the press conference before his fight against Mark Hunt.

"Quite simple: I live there. That's how simple it is," Brock said.

Brock Lesnar recently returned to WWE to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate will go one-on-one against the Tribal Chief at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month.

