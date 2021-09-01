6 WWE/AEW stars who obtained U.S citizenship

Although they have come from different countries, six WWE/AEW Stars are now officially Americans.

Those who are not Americans by birthright but live on American soil have to fulfill a few requirements to obtain United States citizenship. These requirements include having a continuous residency and physical presence in the United States and demonstrating loyalty to the principles of the U.S. Constitution. It also includes being able to read, write, and speak basic English, among other things.

While they are still proud of their origins, these stars have expressed their happiness to become Americans after spending many years in waiting.

Here are six WWE/AEW stars who obtained United States citizenship.

#6. Former WWE Superstar/Current AEW Star Mero

AEW Star Mero (F.K.A Rusev) was born in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. In 2005, the 36-year-old emigrated from his native country to the United States to chase his dream of becoming a pro wrestler.

"When I was a kid, I watched Hulk Hogan on television and told myself, 'One day, I’m going to go to America and become a professional wrestler'. That stuck in my mind throughout my entire childhood. That’s why I learned English. America was my top priority, and wrestling was in my heart," Mero told Sports Illustrated.

In the United States, life was not easy for a young Miro. He took the first job he was offered, which was painting houses in the heated summer of Virginia. The former WWE Superstar, who lived in a house with 15 guys, had no experience in the job and was eventually fired in less than a month.

Miro did not just lose his job, but he was kicked out of the house too. While considering returning to his home country, some of the guys he painted houses with offered to take him in. Moving in with these guys rescued Miro's American dream.

The current AEW Star worked many jobs until he saved money to enroll in a wrestling school. Miro excelled at pro wrestling and has never looked back since. In 2010, he signed a contract with WWE, where he spent nearly a decade between developmental and the main roster. During his time in WWE, Miro became a three-time United States Champion.

In 2016, the Bulgarian-born wrestler married his fellow WWE Superstar Lana, who is an American citizen. Three years later, he finally obtained United States citizenship. In an Instagram post, the AEW Star stated that he was proud to be an American.

Miro was released from his WWE contract in April 2020. A few months later, he made his debut on AEW. He now holds the AEW TNT Championship.

