Chris Jericho assaulted by former UFC Champions at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam 

UFC 'BMF' Champion Jorge Masvidal and former champion Junior Dos Santos brutally assaulted Chris Jericho during this week's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

Jericho teamed up with his Inner Circle stablemate Jake Hager to take on Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) at the show. The former AEW Champion and Hager surprisingly lost the match, thanks to timely interference from American Top Team head Dan Lambert.

Post-match, a visibly frustrated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager tried to lay their hands at Lambert. However, American Top Team's fighters made their way out and quickly beat down the duo.

Paige VanZant also attacked Jericho with multiple gut shots. Furthermore, Jorge Masvidal executed a brutal-looking running knee on the Le Champion. The segment ended with the American Top Team standing tall, and the New York crowd heavily booing them.

Could The Inner Circle and American Top Team be on a collision course at AEW Full Gear 2021?

Going by how things went down at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, it's clear that Chris Jericho and Jake Hager are far from done with the American Top Team.

All signs indicate that the rivalry is leading to a blockbuster match at Full Gear 2021. However, it will be interesting to see if other members of The Inner Circle will be involved going forward.

Sammy Guevara is currently the number 1. contender for the TNT Championship, while Santana and Ortiz are the frontrunners to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Their involvement will entirely depend on what AEW has planned for them at Full Gear 2021.

Also Read

Do you want The Inner Circle to square off in a stable war against the American Top Team? Sound off in the comments section below.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Angana Roy