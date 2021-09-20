5 Brock Lesnar moments that need to be seen to be believed

Ever since his debut, Brock Lesnar has been presented as the main event star. Lesnar's matches carry a level of violence and intensity that sets him apart from the rest of the roster. The Beast Incarnate's achievements in collegiate wrestling and the UFC have also added to his aura of legitimacy.

Throughout his remarkable career, Lesnar's created several memorable moments. Here are five that need to be seen to be believed:

#5 Brock Lesnar and Big Show shatter the ring

In June of 2003, Brock Lesnar was in the middle of his second run as WWE Champion, and was one of the biggest stars on SmackDown. After his program with Cena, Lesnar was pitted in a feud with Big Show, who had previously handed the Beast Incarnate his first pinfall loss in WWE.

After Lesnar defeated Big Show in a stretcher match at Judgement Day 2003, the pair had a rematch which resulted in one of SmackDown's most iconic moments. The match is remembered for a spot where Lesnar hit an impressive superplex on Big Show, causing the entire ring to collapse.

#4 Blurring the lines

At Summerslam 2016, Lesnar and Randy Orton, two OVW products, wrestled for the first time in 14 years. The match initially played out like a typical WWE main event, with both stars exchanging signature moves and nearfalls.

However, Lesnar soon grew weary of Orton's resistance and blasted the Viper with a barrage of elbows and bareknuckle shots. With Orton left lying in a pool of blood, Lesnar was awarded a TKO victory.

In the aftermath of the match, several wrestlers and medics who weren't aware of the planned finish were in a state of panic. Chris Jericho even reportedly confronted Lesnar backstage about the incident.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh