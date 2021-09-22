6 Canadian wrestlers currently in WWE

Over the years, WWE has been blessed with some of the best Canadian wrestlers; from the late wrestling legend "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, to Hall of Famers like Bret Hart, the late Owen Hart, Chris Benoit, and Trish Stratus, to name a few.

On the current roster, superstars like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Natalya, Robert Roode, and Edge are testament to the constant influx of Canadian talent to WWE.

In this article, we look at 6 Canadian wrestlers from the current roster in WWE.

#6 Robert Roode – Canadian wrestler on the current WWE roster

A star of SmackDown Robert Roode hails from Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. He started his career with Total Nonstop Wrestling (TNA) in 2004 having spent 12 years there winning multiple championships before moving to WWE in 2016.

In the WWE, Roode rose to fame as a former NXT Champion, and headlined the main roster as a United States Champion, Raw Tag Team Champion, 24x7 Champion and, more recently, as the SmackDown Tag Team Champion with his current partner Dolph Ziggler.

#5 Natalya – Canadian wrestler on the current WWE roster

Natalya, the daughter of the late Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and niece of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, hails from Calgary, Alberta, Canada; the Sanctum of the Hart Dungeon.

Having debuted in WWE in 2008, Natalya has held her fair share of titles, from the Divas Championship in 2010 to the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2017, making her the first woman in WWE to hold both these titles.

Natalya was also the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Tamina only to be beaten by Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley this past Monday night on RAW.

