WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 Results, April 5th, 2020: WrestleMania Winners, Grades and video highlights

Three title changes and a great return match for Edge made night 2 special.

Brock Lesnar took the beating of his WWE career while Bray Wyatt gave us the most bizarre match in history

Night 2 surpassed the first in many ways!

Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 kicked off after the same promo video from last night. Charlotte was out first for her match with NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. The kickoff show saw Liv Morgan defeat Natalya.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte - NXT Women's Championship match

Ripley put up a great fight but Charlotte got the win

Flair had the upper hand early and taunted the champ before Rhea got the riptide in for a near fall. Charlotte took a kick to the head before being slammed to the outside from the ropes.

Ripley was in control and hit a suplex for another near fall. Charlotte countered a big boot and started focusing on damaging Rhea's leg. Charlotte was able to hit a huge elbow but Ripley returned the favor and hit Charlotte with a Missile Dropkick for a near fall.

Ripley was having trouble staying on her legs and took a boot and some more shots to the leg. Ripley reversed a hold and stomped on Charlotte before locking in a standing Cloverleaf. Ripley dodged a Moonsault but ate a Spear. Charlotte locked in the Figure Four for the win.

Result: Charlotte def. Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women's Champion

Match rating: A+

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Lana caused Lashley a loss in the match

Lashley threw Black across the ring right away and kept tossing him around for a bit. Lashley picked up Aleister and hit a Suplex on him but Aleister was still able to kick out. Black stopped Lashley with a knee to the face.

Inside the ring, Lashley had control again and Lana was on the steps, cheering him on. Lashley was about to go for the dominator, but Lana told him to Spear him. Irritated, he dropped Aleister and went for the Spear but Aleister connected with the Black Mass first and got the win.

Result: Aleister Black def. Bobby Lashley

Match rating: B-

