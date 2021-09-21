Stipulation added to Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor at Extreme Rules

It was announced earlier that Roman Reigns will be defending his Universal Championship against "The Demon" Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules.

In the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Reigns competed in two matches. One was a triple threat against WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley, where he emerged victorious by pinning the latter. Another was a six-man tag against The New Day with The Usos by his side, where he pinned Xavier Woods to win.

During his entrance to the main event, WWE put up a graphic hyping his match against Balor, which stated that the contest will be an Extreme Rules match. This marks the first stipulation match announced for the pay-per-view.

Reigns vs Balor will be an Extreme Rules match

WWE later made the match official on Twitter.

Roman Reigns is a marked man in WWE at the moment

The Tribal Chief has dominated ever since winning the Universal Championship at SummerSlam last year. His victims include Edge, John Cena, Daniel Byran, and many more.

As stated before, The Head of the Table will defend his title against The Demon at Extreme Rules. Reports also suggest that he'll be defending his title against Drew McIntyre on the October 1st edition of SmackDown, which happens to be night one of the WWE draft.

Reigns is also on the collision course against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. It'll be interesting to see if the feud between him, The Usos, and The New Day is put to rest or continues in some form post the draft.

He has a lot of potential threats at the moment, and they will only increase with new superstars switching over brands. It's only a matter of time before someone gets to the champion.

