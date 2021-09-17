Brock Lesnar's WWE return match announced

WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21.

Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 after being gone for a year and a half. He confronted Reigns, the Universal Champion, right after the Trible Chief defeated John Cena.

WWE took to social media this evening to announce the match, stating:

Will Brock Lesnar's match with Roman Reigns be for the WWE Universal Championship?

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com regarding the match announcement:

At SummerSlam, Reigns overcame 16-time World Champion John Cena in a hard-fought matchup, only to be surprised by the sudden reemergence of The Beast. Lesnar subsequently returned to SmackDown where he ordered his one-time Advocate Paul Heyman, turned Special Counsel to Reigns, to accept his challenge for a match against the dominant titleholder. Following Lesnar’s scuffle with The Bloodline, The Head of the Table indeed accepted the challenge from The Conqueror, only to be greeted by The Demon, which reminded the WWE Universe that there is already an explosive Universal Title Match established for WWE Extreme Rules.

While most assume this match will be for the Universal Championship, you can't rule out the fact that there's a slim chance that the company could shock the world by having "The Demon" Finn Balor go over Reigns at Extreme Rules.

WWE has protected Balor's "Demon" persona over the last several years. While most don't expect a title change, stranger things have happened.

Regardless of what happens at Extreme Rules, Reigns and Lesnar will once again face each other in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel.

Beyond the Universal Championship, the biggest question that remains is who's side is Paul Heyman on?

Are you surprised that WWE is going right to Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia? Do you think the Universal Championship will be involved? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

