Roman Reigns to defend Universal Championship against RAW Superstar - Reports

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend the Universal title on the October 1st episode of SmackDown.

Local announcements from Baltimore advertised WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on RAW superstar Drew McIntyre on the October 1st episode of SmackDown. The date marks the Night 1 of the WWE Draft, which will continue on RAW in the October 4th episode.

Wrestlingnews.Co learned of the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre encounter. However, it is still unknown if the match will air on SmackDown or an off-air segment.

Reigns will also be busy at Extreme Rules taking on 'Demon' Finn Balor. In October, the Head of the Table is also advertised to defend the Universal title against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

The Tribal Chief has had his hands full lately with a parade of competitors lining up to take the Universal Championship from him. His most recent challengers include John Cena, Finn Balor, Edge and Daniel Bryan.

What happened when Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre faced off last time?

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have had quite the rivalry over the years. Apart from several tag team matches, the two men have faced off multiple times on pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre last met inside the squared circle at Survivor Series 2020. Then-WWE Champion McIntyre represented RAW, while the Tribal Chief represented SmackDown.

The match ended when Roman Reigns caught Drew McIntyre in a guillotine choke after a low blow when the referee was not looking.

Would you like to see another one-on-one bout between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre? Do you think the Tribal Chief will retain the Universal Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

