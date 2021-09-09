Roman Reigns' opponent for WWE Extreme Rules announced

WWE just announced that Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules. The two faced off on WWE SmackDown last week, where the Tribal Chief successfully retained the Universal Championship.

Balor now has another chance to become a two-time Universal Champion when he faces Reigns on September 26 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

" [Roman Reigns] will put the #UniversalTitle on the line against [FinnBalor] at #ExtremeRules!", WWE's official Twitter account tweeted.

Last Friday, Reigns used a number of underhanded tactics during the match in order to secure the victory over The Prince. Before the match even started, Balor was attacked by the Usos. Despite being at a disadvantage, the former NXT Champion fought valiantly until Reigns made him pass out in the guillotine choke.

A rematch between the two was even teased at the end of last week's episode of SmackDown. While Reigns left the arena, red lights blinked twice with the sound of a heartbeat blaring over the speakers. This was a clear teaser of Balor's Demon persona, as the aforementioned optics were played at the beginning of the Demon's entrance.

Roman Reigns is facing several potential threats in WWE right now

Following WWE SummerSlam, Edge and Seth Rollins explicitly stated that they have their sights set on the Universal Championship. While Edge recently challenged Reigns for the title at WWE Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins hasn't had a championship match in quite a while.

Moreover, the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, Big E, is currently an active part of the SmackDown roster. He has been teasing a possible cash-in over the past few weeks. In fact, many fans believe that the Powerhouse of Positivity could be the one to dethrone Roman.

That being said, Reigns' biggest threat is Brock Lesnar, who returned at WWE SummerSlam. He is set to make an appearance on tomorrow's episode of SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate will likely have some words for Roman Reigns.

All things considered, Reigns must focus on the challenge that awaits him at Extreme Rules. Do you think Finn Balor can become a two-time Universal Champion, or will The Tribal Chief's dominant run continue? Share your thoughts in the comments section below,

