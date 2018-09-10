5 Current WWE Wrestlers You Did Not Know Were Canadian

Danny Fournier FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 870 // 10 Sep 2018, 21:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Canadian Wrestlers

Some of the biggest names in wrestling are Canadian. Hall Of Famers like Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Edge and Trish Stratus. Former champions like Natalya Neidhart, Christian and Chris Jericho. And current superstars like Kevin Owens, Sami Zane, Bobby Rude and Kenny Omega. The list goes on. Val Venis, Lance Storm, Test, Tyson Kid, Harry Smith, The Rougeau Brothers, Rick Martel and Dino Bravo, just to mention a few.

Someone you may not expect to be in that list is wrestling legend, Rowdy Roddy Piper. Piper was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba, but because he played the role of hot-headed Scot, who wore a kilt and made his way to the ring to the sound of bagpipes wailing. If the ring announcer had said he was from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada it wouldn't have aligned with his character. Introducing Piper as being from Glasgow, Scotland added another element to his character.

Rowdy Roddy Piper

This practice still continues in wrestling today. Here are some WWE Superstars you might not have known are from Canada:

Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal

Knowing that The Modern Day Maharaja is from Calgary, Alberta, Canada kind of ruins Jinder Mahal's image as India's premier wrestler. Rarely does the WWE actually mention where Mahal is actually from, opting to let the WWE Universe make the assumption based on the image and character Jinder Mahal brings to the ring.

Viktor

Viktor

Another wrestler who comes from Calgary, Alberta, Canada is The Ascension's Viktor. This 'post-apocalyptic' themed wrestling duo are billed to be from "The Wasteland" which coincides with the characters they are portraying in the ring. Being from "The Wasteland" has a more menacing destructive sound to it, compared to "from Calgary, Alberta, Canada" and even though the tag team is nowhere near as intimidating as they once were, maintaining the destructive personas gained from being from "The Wasteland" is important in making Viktor who he is.

Tyler Breeze

Tyler Breeze

Tyler Breeze is another wrestler with a strong persona that could be impacted by where is he is from. A narcissistic 'pretty boy' obsessed with taking selfies and a member of the WWE's Fashion Police, Breezango, is more believably from Daytona Beach, California rather than Penticton, British Columbia, Canada.

Eric Young

Eric Young

Even though he debuted in TNA/Impact wrestling as part of the Team Canada stable, being Canadian is something that is not mentioned since debuting in NXT as the leader of the unstable stable, Sanity. Could it be that due to the pedigree of wrestlers that have come from Canada over the years, associating Eric Young with his Canadian roots negatively impacts his deranged persona as a member of Sanity?

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar

The majority of the Canadians on this list were born in Canada but inevitably ended up moving to the U.S. as their careers took off in the WWE. For Brock Lesner, the story is different. Known to love a quiet, peaceful life in solitude, the Saskatchewan prairies ended up being the perfect place for the former world champion to put down some roots. It may not be Suplex City, but Lesnar is quite proud to be a Canadian and has been known to wear Canadian apparel during his time in the UFC.