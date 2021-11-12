Chelsea Green comments on her "Hot Mess" character being used in WWE

Chelsea Green has moved on to newer things since WWE released her earlier this year. She recently discussed her frustrations with the promotion's creative team.

While speaking on the JONAHDROME podcast this week, Green discussed why she came to WWE and the lack of creative growth she faced later on, especially when it came to her 'Hot Mess' character.

She recalled seeing the character's elements in other gimmicks drove her crazy. Green had many creative ideas herself, but all went in vain:

"I felt that character could really only come to life in a company that has money and the production quality to bring it to life. It’s still frustrating because I look around and I see aspects of it. Alexa as this crazy character is so beautiful and perfect. That is a bit of the Hot Mess. Dakota right now, having these weird moments and struggling with her inner dialogue on NXT, that is The Hot Mess. There are so many ways we could have made The Hot Mess work, and so many pitches I gave which have become a joke on the internet now. There were so many pitches I’ve given of different versions of The Hot Mess because at the end of the day, what I wanted WWE to realize, and they never realized, was The Hot Mess was not the bride with the lipstick and the eyes," Green said.

For those who didn't know, "Hot Mess" was Green's alter-ego in IMPACT Wrestling. The heel gimmick saw her portray a psychotic character. She even won the IMPACT Knockout Championship under this character.

Coming back to Chelsea Green, she has been performing on the indie scenes and IMPACT Wrestling. Once she finds her ground again, fans will definitely want to see the 'Hot Mess' back.

What are your thoughts on WWE stifling Green's growth? Let us know in the comments below.

