Rob Van Dam on what comes along with being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam loves collecting his action figures.

Rob Van Dam was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his legendary professional wrestling career. When asked about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, RVD called it a "great honor" and spoke about what comes with it regarding his current relationship with the company.

"That's obviously a great honor," Rob Van Dam said. "I don't know what else will come of the relationship with myself and WWE. Like even the merchandise that they make with me. I don't know about it, almost ever, until it's already out. It's always been that way. You know, like before I even started collecting action figures, I used to sign them from the fans. They bring it up to me, and whoa! I haven't seen this one. That's cool. And then I just started collecting and feeling like I gotta get them all because I have so many. I'm obsessive when I get into something, but that's just the way it is."

Rob Van Dam explains why he doesn't always wear his WWE Hall of Fame ring

During the interview, Van Vliet pointed out that RVD wasn't wearing his WWE Hall of Fame ring. Rob Van Dam pointed out that he's not used to wearing the ring, so it often gets in the way.

"It's something that I'm not used to wearing, so it gets in the way," Rob Van Dam said. "You know, when I hold doors open for people or whatever, I use my knuckles. I think it's a germ thing. I've just always done that, with that ring on there to hit a glass door. It's it feels like I'm gonna break it, things like that. I actually took it off when I was in my gym. And that's where it's at right now. And I realized a couple blocks after I left home like I wanted to wear the ring for the podcast."

Are you happy about Rob Van Dam being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Do you own any of his WWE action figures? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet and leave a link back to this article for the transcription.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Do you collect any Rob Van Dam action figures? Yes No 3 votes so far