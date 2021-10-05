5 WWE Hall of Famers' wives/partners and their professions

Although they've had legendary careers inside the squared circle, several WWE Hall of Famers is in a relationship with women who've never set foot inside a wrestling ring.

A few WWE legends are currently married to former colleagues. The Undertaker, for example, tied the knot several years ago with former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool. Nonetheless, some Hall of Famers has fallen in love with women outside the wrestling business.

These WWE Hall of Famers are now dating/married to women who work in different fields, including journalism, fitness, health, and technology. While a few of these ladies keep a low profile, others have attracted the spotlight due to their work.

Here are five WWE Hall of Famers' wives/partners and their professions

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page – Payge McMahon

Diamond Dallas Page joined WWE for a brief period between 2001 and 2002 after spending a decade in WCW. Page had a long and successful career in WCW, during which he held several titles, including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship multiple times.

During his career, the 65-year-old competed in different other promotions, too. He wrestled on the independent circuit and in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (IMPACT Wrestling) for a few years. In 2017, Page entered the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion has been married twice in his life. In 1991, he tied the knot with the leader of the Nitro Girls, Kimberly Page. Nonetheless, the marriage ended 14 years later. A decade after his divorce, Page married Brenda Nair, but they divorced five years later.

The WWE Hall of Famer is currently in a relationship with Payge McMahon. The 46-year-old is currently Director of Partnerships and Special Projects at DDP Yoga. DDP Yoga is a fitness program designed by Diamond Dallas Page himself.

McMahon is also a Yoga, Pilates, and DDPY Instructor. In addition to all this, Page's girlfriend is an adventurer, journalist, and motivator.

Page and McMahon dated for a few months in 2013, before the WWE Hall of Famer ended their relationship.

"He broke up with me in 2013. I think he was intimidated by the 18-year age difference, and I was traveling the world back then. But we had so much common, even broken backs," McMahon explained to I Run Far.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion and his current girlfriend began dating again in early 2020 and have been together ever since.

