"My wife’s favorite wrestler"- Former WWE Champion on Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is the favorite wrestler of former WWE Champion JBL's wife, as per the latter's latest tweet.

Rey Mysterio has done it all in the business. He's still wowing the WWE Universe with his moves on SmackDown today. Mysterio recently had a chat with Alex McCarthy and opened up about retiring JBL at WrestleMania 25.

Mysterio had nothing but praise for JBL:

"I have so much respect for JBL. I loved stepping in the ring with him because he was strong and snug. Every time he’d hit me, I’d feel my whole body shake," said Rey.

"The Wrestling God" noted the video highlighting Rey Mysterio's comments and responded with an interesting tidbit. According to JBL, Rey Mysterio is his wife's favorite wrestler. He added that it was an honor to have the veteran retire him on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

"Love me some 619! My wife’s favorite wrestler. Was an honor to have Rey retire me-he is everything good about this business. How cool now he gets to tag team with his son? I love it," wrote JBL.

Rey Mysterio squashed JBL in his final singles match in 2009

Rey Mysterio and JBL kicked off a feud for the Intercontinental title on the road to WrestleMania 25 in 2009. Heading into the mega event, the latter promised the WWE Universe that they would get to witness an unforgettable moment at The Show of Shows.

JBL attacked Rey Mysterio even before the match started. As soon as the match began, Mysterio hit JBL with a 619 and pinned him in 20 seconds to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Following the loss, he grabbed a mic and uttered "I quit" to a deafening reaction.

He returned for one last match years later in the 2014 Royal Rumble match that Batista won. JBL is a WWE Hall of Famer, and Rey Mysterio is bound to join him somewhere down the line.

